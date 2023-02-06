RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering an early bird discount for its spring and summer camps.

Zoo camps include themed crafts, games, snacks, tours around the zoo and interactive animal encounters as they learn about wildlife and the environment.

Spring Break Camp for grades K-seven will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10-14 (spring break for Racine Unified School District).

Summer Camp for ages 3 through seventh grade will be available Monday through Friday from June 12 to Aug. 18. Summer Camp is offered for ages 3 through 7th grade. Camp for ages 3-4 will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Camp for grades K to seven is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A 10% is offered for spring and summer camps through Feb. 15. To register or for more information, go to racinezoo.org. For working parents, there is an option to add before or after camp care for an additional fee.

Children going into eighth grade often join the Racine Zoo’s Volunteen program and then volunteer to help camp counselors. Visit the website for more information. Applications are due April 1.