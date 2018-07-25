RACINE — United Way of Racine County unveiled findings and shared tactics to address the issues of race, equity, and inclusion in Racine County at its annual Community Conversations Report Out event.
This work was the culmination of two years of Community Conversations, which are kitchen table-style discussions between community members who identify local challenges, aspirations, and goals. From 2016-18, United Way engaged more than 300 participants in discussions focused on race, equity and inclusion.
United Way identified a number of common challenges, aspirations and solutions conversation shared by conversation participants over the last two years. Conversation participants discussed the challenge of gaining community-wide understanding of racism and the effects of stereotyping. While they wished to address systemic inequities, they identified a lack of resources to create positive change, which they indicated was exacerbated by racially segregated neighborhoods.
In contrast, participants aspire for Racine County to be a business community that reflects the demographics of its community members. They desire common understanding and acceptance of racial issues; want our community to be equitable, inclusive and safe; and want to see diverse leadership throughout all sectors of the community. To reach these goals, participants proposed a number of solutions: opportunities to educate the community about race, personal commitments to addressing bias in their spheres of influence, encouragement of community leaders to take action, and an event for the community to celebrate cultural differences.
To help address what was shared during these conversations, United Way is releasing a Declaration of Inclusion pledge; creating a Diversity Council; and hosting “OneRacine,” a community event to celebrate culture, diversity, and community, in partnership with Higher Expectations, Racine County, and Visioning a Greater Racine. The community is invited to take the pledge and learn more about the Diversity Council at UnitedWayRacine.org/equity. OneRacine is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 6, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., and is open to the community.
The full 2017-18 Community Conversations report is located at UnitedWayRacine.org/com-convo. United Way will continue to host Community Conversations, which will resume in August, to continue to build an educated workforce and create opportunities for a better life for all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.