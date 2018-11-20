RACINE — On Nov. 27, United Way of Racine County will participate in #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations through social media. It kicks off the holiday giving season by galvanizing people to improve their communities and give back to the charities and causes they support.
#GivingTuesday has been a growing force in United Way of Racine County’s fundraising menu over the last three years. While United Way’s participation started in 2016 as an informal opportunity to celebrate a day dedicated to philanthropy, digital giving through events like #GivingTuesday has gained more prominence as an essential way for United Way to engage the community.
“We’ve noticed that online giving has become increasingly prominent for our donor base as time goes on,” said Ali Haigh, vice president of investor relatio ns for United Way. “What it looks like to be a philanthropist is changing — a lot of our supporters may not find us through workplace campaigns, but if they see on social media how we create change, that can inspire them to cultivate a new relationship.”
The growth in online giving is clear from #GivingTuesday’s global revenue. Each year, the amount raised on #GivingTuesday increases exponentially. Last year, donors worldwide contributed $274 million, an increase of 63 percent over 2016’s $168 million. United Way of Racine County’s digital fundraising echoes this trend; its online fundraising more than tripled in 2017, increasing from about $7,000 to nearly $25,000, and in 2018 has reached $45,000 as of early November. By all indications, digital fundraising is a powerful tool nonprofits can wield on behalf of the communities they serve.
Those interested in supporting United Way of Racine County’s #GivingTuesday campaign are invited to stay up-to-date on the approaching campaign at Facebook.com/UWRacine and to donate on Tuesday at UnitedWayRacine.org/give.
