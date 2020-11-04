United Way seeks volunteers for virtual opportunities

RACINE — Racine County invites community members to volunteer for two virtual opportunities — Community Investment Volunteer Advisory Teams (VAT) and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

Volunteer Advisory Teams support United Way’s investment process, first by making funding recommendations to United Way’s board and staff, and then by monitoring data to support impact partners in achieving program outcomes. VAT team members contribute to the competitive grant process of health and human services agencies that submit funding requests for programs that support United Way’s focus areas of health, education, financial stability and essential services. Once programs are funded, VAT volunteers review the efficiency of these programs on a monthly basis to ensure they remain aligned with the terms of their funding.

Interested volunteers must attend a virtual training in January, actively participate in virtual meetings and make funding recommendations as a team. Community members bring their own local expertise to these committees, and additional training is provided virtually. The time commitment for committee members is about 20 hours during the January through May funding cycle, with a minimum commitment of two years. Up to 30 volunteers are needed for the 2021 health, education, financial stability, essential services and LIFT volunteer advisory teams.