United Way seeks volunteers for virtual opportunities

RACINE — Racine County invites community members to volunteer for two virtual opportunities — Community Investment Volunteer Advisory Teams (VAT) and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).
Volunteer Advisory Teams support United Way’s investment process, first by making funding recommendations to United Way’s board and staff, and then by monitoring data to support impact partners in achieving program outcomes. VAT team members contribute to the competitive grant process of health and human services agencies that submit funding requests for programs that support United Way’s focus areas of health, education, financial stability and essential services. Once programs are funded, VAT volunteers review the efficiency of these programs on a monthly basis to ensure they remain aligned with the terms of their funding.
Interested volunteers must attend a virtual training in January, actively participate in virtual meetings and make funding recommendations as a team. Community members bring their own local expertise to these committees, and additional training is provided virtually. The time commitment for committee members is about 20 hours during the January through May funding cycle, with a minimum commitment of two years. Up to 30 volunteers are needed for the 2021 health, education, financial stability, essential services and LIFT volunteer advisory teams.
VITA provides free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns by local volunteers. The 2021 tax season will be conducted virtually, and volunteers will log on from home to prepare taxes during virtual tax sites that fit their availability. Available volunteer positions include greeters to welcome tax filers and ensure they have the necessary paperwork, Spanish/English bilingual interpreters, intake specialists to help organize and contact clients, tax preparers, quality reviewers to review the finished return and site coordinators/assistant coordinators to ensure each VITA site is functioning as it should.
Virtual volunteers are required to have secure internet access and a laptop or desktop with updated virus protection. No experience is required, and all necessary training will be provided virtually. Training will be self-paced and volunteers must complete an IRS certification. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one shift per week during tax season (Jan. 25-April 15).
“Our volunteers play extremely important roles for our community,” said President and CEO of United Way of Racine County Ali Haigh. “Because of their hard work, we’re able to accomplish so much more than we could on our own.”
To apply for volunteer positions with United Way of Racine County, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/Volunteer
Applications will be accepted until Jan. 7.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!