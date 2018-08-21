MOUNT PLEASANT — United Way of Racine County invites the community to participate in its annual campaign kickoff and Day of Caring on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
Participants will be served a light breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and a kickoff begins at 8 a.m. to celebrate the start of United Way’s annual campaign. Then participants will volunteer at organizations throughout the community from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s volunteer activities will have a focus on supporting our student education through work at Racine Unified School District schools.
Volunteers will be hosted at River Bend Nature Center, Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scouts of America Three Harbors Council, RUSD Administration Center, Community Pathways campus, Eco-Justice Center, and Jones, Julian Thomas, Schulte, Mitchell and Knapp schools.
Registration is required to participate. Go to UnitedWayRacine.org.
