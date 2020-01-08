United Way plans Victory Celebration

RACINE — United Way of Racine County will celebrate the conclusion of its 2019 campaign at the annual Victory Celebration with a reception at 5 p.m. and a dinner and program from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

This event lauds the close of United Way’s annual community campaign, which runs from September through December at various local and nationwide organizations. It also announces dollars raised in 2019 and presents awards to recognize support from individuals and companies. Awards will include:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2019 Chairman’s Award — Recognizes a company that demonstrates long-standing support of United Way of Racine County, the highest company campaign results or an exponential increase in its campaign.

• 2019 Live United Award — Recognizes companies that demonstrate what it means to Live United by giving, advocating and volunteering.

2019 Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year — Recognizes employee campaign coordinators who went above and beyond to engage employees in the United Way campaign.

2019 Michael Batten Advancing the Common Good Award — Recognizes an individual who exhibits leadership through personal philanthropy and committed volunteerism, resulting in positive and lasting change in Racine County.