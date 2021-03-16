 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Way opens community survey
0 comments

United Way opens community survey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — United Way of Racine County invites anyone who lives or works in Racine County to complete its strategic planning survey.

It seeks responses from across the community —not just from its partners, donors and service recipients, but also from anyone willing to share their thoughts on its work and Racine County’s needs. Responses will be used to shape the future of United Way’s work as it undergoes a strategic refresh.

The survey will be open through April 3. To complete the survey, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/2021-Survey.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to naturally ease a dog’s stress and anxiety

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News