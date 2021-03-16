United Way opens community survey

RACINE — United Way of Racine County invites anyone who lives or works in Racine County to complete its strategic planning survey.
It seeks responses from across the community —not just from its partners, donors and service recipients, but also from anyone willing to share their thoughts on its work and Racine County’s needs. Responses will be used to shape the future of United Way’s work as it undergoes a strategic refresh.
The survey will be open through April 3. To complete the survey, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/2021-Survey.
