United Way of Racine County seeks volunteers

RACINE — United Way of Racine County is currently looking for community members to serve on volunteer advisory teams and volunteer with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Both opportunities will accept volunteer applications until Jan. 3.

Volunteer Advisory Team (VAT) volunteers support United Way of Racine County’s community investment process by evaluating program proposals, making funding recommendations and reviewing data to monitor program outcomes. VAT members are a critical part of the competitive grant process that funds proposals for programs that support United Way’s focus areas of health, education, financial stability and essential services.

VAT volunteers must live or work in Racine County and be available to attend virtual meetings during the January through May funding cycle. Meetings typically begin at 4 p.m. The total time commitment for each year is approximately 20 hours and volunteers are asked to make a minimum commitment of two years.

Volunteers interested in sitting on the Community Investment Financial Team (CIFT), which oversees the fiscal accountability of funded impact partners awarded program funding, must have an understanding of how to review financial documentation.

VITA volunteers prepare and file tax returns for low-to-moderate income and limited English-speaking Racine County residents. Available volunteer positions include:

Intake specialists to ensure clients have all the correct documentation needed to begin the tax preparation process.

Tax preparers to prepare state and federal tax returns. Bilingual preparers are especially needed.

Quality reviewers to review the finished return to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Site coordinators/assistant coordinators to ensure each VITA site is functioning as it should.

During the 2022 tax season, volunteers will have the option to volunteer virtually or in-person at select VITA sites. Virtual volunteers must have secure Internet access. In-person volunteers must wear a mask at all times while at a VITA site. Volunteers must commit to at least one shift per week during tax season (Jan. 24-April 15). Volunteers must pass an IRS certification exam and a background check. No experience is necessary to volunteer with VITA. Training is offered in both self-paced and instructor-taught formats and is designed to ensure volunteers are prepared to obtain certification and successfully complete tax returns.

United Way of Racine County relies on the dedication of volunteers to help run programming and create impact in the Racine County community.

“Our volunteers are a big part of why our work is so successful,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “Their hard work and dedication to our community ensure that everything from our shared programming to our community investment process run smoothly year after year.”

To volunteer for either of these opportunities, visit: UnitedWayRacine.org/Volunteer.

