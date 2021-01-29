United Way of Racine County recognizes EITC Awareness Day

RACINE — United Way of Racine County is raising awareness about the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which could allow many workers to get a larger tax refund this year.

Jan. 29 marks the 15th anniversary of EITC Awareness Day, a nationwide effort to increase awareness about the EITC and other refundable credits. This year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is promoting the EITC and providing information on other refundable tax credits that taxpayers may be eligible for. These include the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), the Credit for Other Dependents (ODC) and/or the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC).

Racine County residents with incomes of less than $56,844 may qualify for the EITC, which can provide a credit of anywhere from $538 to $6,660. According to the IRS, the average amount credited for 2020 was $2,461. In Wisconsin, 349,000 taxpayers were able to claim a total of $787 million through the EITC in 2020.

Why is it important to have an EITC Awareness Day each year? One-third of the EITC population changes each year. The IRS estimates only four out of five eligible workers claim the EITC each year, leaving billions of dollars on the table. United Way of Racine County wants to get the word out to those who are eligible to file a tax return, even if they don’t owe any taxes, to claim the EITC.