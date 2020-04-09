United Way of Racine County partners with the Racine Community Foundation

Liz Powell, the president and CEO of the Racine Community Foundation, echoed Haigh’s sentiments.

“One hundred percent of the funds raised will be used to help those who apply,” Powell said. “We know that organizations are working day and night right now to provide essential services to our community. The Racine Community Foundation is proud to be partnering with United Way to offer these organizations as much as we can during these trying times.”

Veterans Outreach reaches out

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin was one of the first organizations to receive funding form the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund. They shared that they are using their funds to supplement their food pantry.

Jeff Gustin, the executive director of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, said that the funding has allowed Veterans Outreach to continue to serve the community.

"This is wonderful news for us here at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin,” he said. “Donations have dropped off understandably during these uncertain times but assistance like this provided by United Way of Racine County and the Racine Community Foundation will help us to ensure Veterans experiencing food insecurities can continue to receive healthy meals. We cannot thank you enough for your support and assistance."