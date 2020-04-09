United Way of Racine County partners with the Racine Community Foundation

RACINE COUNTY — When she took on the role of president and CEO of United Way of Racine County last September, Ali Haigh made it her mission to strengthen and foster United Way’s collaborative relationships within the community. Now, in light of COVID-19, this message is more important than ever.
That’s why United Way of Racine County and the Racine Community Foundation have joined forces to assist nonprofit partners in this time of need through the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund.
This effort offers relief funding for 501(c)(3) organizations currently funded by either United Way or the Racine Community Foundation to help the needs of local Racine County social service agencies, focused on basic needs, that have seen a dramatic increase to services by COVID-19.
All eligible organizations are strongly encouraged to apply for this funding. The fund currently has more than $70,000 ready to be dispersed thanks to generous donations from Racine community members.
To apply, organizations must submit an application on the United Way website.
- The amount of funding an organization can receive ranges from a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $5,000.
- Grant allocation will be determined by a committee based on applications organizations submit.
“Working with the Racine Community Foundation means we not only get the chance to partner with another great community resource, but we also get to help more people in the community than we could alone,” said Haigh. “There are so many organizations that are affected. This joint effort will give more of them an opportunity to apply for much needed funding.”
Liz Powell, the president and CEO of the Racine Community Foundation, echoed Haigh’s sentiments.
“One hundred percent of the funds raised will be used to help those who apply,” Powell said. “We know that organizations are working day and night right now to provide essential services to our community. The Racine Community Foundation is proud to be partnering with United Way to offer these organizations as much as we can during these trying times.”
Veterans Outreach reaches out
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin was one of the first organizations to receive funding form the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund. They shared that they are using their funds to supplement their food pantry.
Jeff Gustin, the executive director of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, said that the funding has allowed Veterans Outreach to continue to serve the community.
"This is wonderful news for us here at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin,” he said. “Donations have dropped off understandably during these uncertain times but assistance like this provided by United Way of Racine County and the Racine Community Foundation will help us to ensure Veterans experiencing food insecurities can continue to receive healthy meals. We cannot thank you enough for your support and assistance."
Haigh said she is hoping that more organizations apply so that they, too, can continue to serve the community. “Collaboration will be the key to coming through this even stronger than before,” Haigh said. “That’s why Liz Powell and I are urging qualifying organizations to apply for this funding so we can all do what we do best — support Racine County.”
Qualifying organizations can apply for funding at www.UnitedWayRacine.Org/Community-Cares. Anyone interested in donating to the fund can text RCCOVID to 71777 or go to www.UnitedWayRacine.Org/Community-Cares to make a $25 donation.
