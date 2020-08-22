United Way of Racine County appoints new COO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — United Way of Racine County has appointed Jessica Safransky Schacht as its new chief operating officer.

Safransky Schacht succeeds former COO Karin Kirchmeier, who accepted the role of executive director at Partners for Community Development in Sheboygan. Safransky Schacht, a Racine native, has been involved with United Way since 1996 when she joined the inaugural board of the Youth As Resources initiative. She came on-board as an employee in 2007 to run that same program.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Jessica for the last eight years,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way. “During that time, I have always been impressed by her drive, innovation and positive attitude. She’s naturally risen as a leader among staff and volunteers.”

Safransky Schacht stood out to the hiring committee from a pool of 60 applicants as the strongest contender for the position. During her time at United Way, she’s overseen the implementation, growth and continuous improvement of all the organization’s community impact programs. She’s an active contributor to United Way work groups and committees at the state and national level, and she was a 2019 participant of the Harwood Public Innovators Lab.