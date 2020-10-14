United Way of Racine County announces request for proposals

RACINE — Thanks to the generosity of thousands of individuals and businesses who pledge support during the annual campaign, United Way of Racine County invites eligible nonprofits to submit proposals for programming that will run July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Organizations serving Racine County residents are eligible to submit proposals that demonstrate their program's alignment with United Way of Racine County’s goal of building an educated workforce. Programs must address one of United Way’s focuses: Health, education, financial stability or essential services. Programming may be funded in its traditional location or within a community school as part of United Way’s place-based Link and Inspire for Tomorrow (LIFT) strategy.

“Now is a critical time for many organizations in our community,” said Ali Haigh, United Way of Racine County president and CEO. “And we know our community needs this support more than ever. United Way of Racine County is here to stabilize our community and the organizations that serve it during this challenging time.”