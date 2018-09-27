RACINE — United Way of Racine County, along with several community partners, will host a free event designed to bring Racine residents together for a one-of-a-kind event in October to celebrate culture, diversity and community.
Together with Racine County, Higher Expectations for Racine County, the City of Racine, and Visioning a Greater Racine, United Way organized OneRacine, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
United Way coordinated the effort in response to two years of community conversations it held across Racine County devoted to race, equity and inclusion. Participants in those conversations indicated a need for solutions that would unite people despite differences. OneRacine is one of the tactics designed to address this need.
“United Way has the unique ability to bring people together, and OneRacine is a great example of this,” said Alberto Huerta, investor relations manager for United Way of Racine County. “Our hope is to not only bring our community together, but also provide a positive experience and celebrate our differences through a variety of cultural performances, food, and art.”
Huerta is a member of United Way’s Community Conversations Core Team, which helped organize and coordinate the two years of conversations in the community. In 2018, the team included two community members who also participated in planning the OneRacine event.
“OneRacine is an event designed to bring us all together to support and celebrate the beauty of our community and every thread of its make-up,” said Genie Webb, outreach specialist for Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation and core team member.
While the list of participants continues to grow, OneRacine will offer a variety of multicultural performances, community resources and food and items for purchase — including a dance performance from Sweatshop Movement and food, resources and goods from Vero International Cuisine, Kabab & Grill, YWCA, Familia Dental, Find the Light and Ke-ki Turner.
To learn more about OneRacine, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/oneracine.
