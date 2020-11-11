United Way launches new phase of pandemic relief efforts

RACINE — In response to the ongoing needs created by the pandemic, United Way of Racine County (UWRC) has launched new opportunities for local nonprofits to request support and for community members to get involved.

Through its UWRC COVID Relief project, local nonprofits can apply for funds, request single-use face masks and request supplies. Community members are invited to donate to the COVID Relief Fund, donate to the supply drive and volunteer to construct masks. Information about all of these opportunities is available at UnitedWayRacine.org/COVID-Relief.

The UWRC COVID Relief Fund focuses on addressing the community’s greatest pandemic-related needs and inequities, such as in marginalized communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, in regions lacking adequate healthcare resources and through programs effectively addressing immediate community needs. The fund will not accommodate for funding shortfalls or cover existing operating costs unrelated to COVID-19. Community members can support this fund at UnitedWayRacine.org/Give by selecting “Give Via Credit Card” and checking the box that says “COVID-19 Fund.”