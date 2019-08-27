RACINE — United Way of Racine County held its first Live United Gala Aug. 17 with approximately 200 attendees. The Gala, which was hosted by United Way and Jim Popp, 2019 campaign chair and president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group, kicked off United Way’s annual campaign.
Participants raised money for United Way through the gala’s silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Local businesses and United Way corporate partners InSinkErator, CNH Industrial and Gateway Technical College donated many of the auction items. The selection ranged from items such as a Marcus movie basket and wine tasting basket to signed sports memorabilia, diamond earrings and trips to destinations like Rome and Los Cabos.
“Our partnerships make United Way what it is,” shared Karin Kirchmeier, interim president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “We are comprised of the community and thrive on its unity, which is why it means so much to have Racine County’s continuous support.”
“I’m excited to lead the 2019 community campaign for United Way of Racine County and I invite the community to join me in supporting it,” said Popp. “United Way’s ability to collaborate and create impact is impressive. Let’s make this the best campaign yet.”
