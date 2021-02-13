United Way invites participation in Equity Challenge

RACINE — United Way of Racine County has launched the 21-Week Equity Challenge for Racine County residents.
This challenge, adapted by United Way of Wisconsin from the work of Dr. Eddie Moore, is an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of how inequity and racism affect our lives and community. Participants receive an email at the beginning of each week through June 21, which takes them on a journey through understanding internalized racism and the permutations of racism throughout systems.
During the course of the challenge, participants receive information and resources to help them learn, reflect and act. Each email includes links to articles, podcasts and videos as well as information about local free or low-cost events, trainings and opportunities related to equity. Sign-ups will be open throughout the entire challenge, with all previous emails available.
A 2019 report by COWS, a nonprofit think tank based at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, finds that Wisconsin’s white residents have “relatively good” economic, health, and educational outcomes, while Black residents fare worse than Black people nationally. Black babies in Wisconsin are three times more likely to die before reaching their first birthday than white babies. One in three Black children in Wisconsin lives in poverty, 3.5 times more than white children. Black students are 7.5 times more likely than white students to face out-of-school suspension, the second worst disparity in the country.
This year, our country again confronted the painful, long-standing reality of racial inequity and the deadly results of racism and injustice. We saw that confrontation come to a head in our communities and on our streets — and in this difficult moment, United Way of Racine County joins other nonprofits and United Ways in acknowledging and confronting racism in our communities.
The 21-Week Equity Challenge is another step toward personal and community growth. To sign up or keep learning, go to unitedwayracine.org/equity.