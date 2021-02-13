United Way invites participation in Equity Challenge

RACINE — United Way of Racine County has launched the 21-Week Equity Challenge for Racine County residents.

This challenge, adapted by United Way of Wisconsin from the work of Dr. Eddie Moore, is an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of how inequity and racism affect our lives and community. Participants receive an email at the beginning of each week through June 21, which takes them on a journey through understanding internalized racism and the permutations of racism throughout systems.

During the course of the challenge, participants receive information and resources to help them learn, reflect and act. Each email includes links to articles, podcasts and videos as well as information about local free or low-cost events, trainings and opportunities related to equity. Sign-ups will be open throughout the entire challenge, with all previous emails available.