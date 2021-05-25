United Way introduces new technology fund for nonprofits

RACINE — United Way of Racine County introduced its new Training and Technology Fund, which will officially open for applications on May 27, with a first application deadline of June 30. The fund, which was made possible through a generous gift from philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott, will provide training and access to technology to local nonprofits in Racine County.
The fund aims to increase the efficiency, capacity, professionalism, and impact of local nonprofits and their staff and boards. The fund’s grants provide training for staff and board and access to technology supporting organizational modernization.
Such trainings should provide staff professional growth and/or board development, improve processes and efficiencies and further the organization’s ability to achieve their mission and deepen impact. Eligible trainings include conference registration, skill-specific training and online or in-person classes or courses.
The fund is designed to provide nonprofit organizations in Racine County with technology for use by organization staff/volunteers to increase proficiency, efficiency and deepen impact. Nonprofits can use this fund to receive computers, software, databases and associated labor or instillation costs and assistance.
To help guide applicants towards the appropriate technology for their needs, United Way of Racine County has partnered with AMI Information Systems, CCB Technology and In-House Information Systems, Inc. to provide free IT consultations to assess needs.
President and CEO of United Way of Racine County Ali Haigh said that the fund is designed to eliminate potential barriers nonprofits may have as they work to create change in the community.
“We know that the cost of trainings and technological needs, which are essential for organizational growth, can often be more than a local nonprofit can take on,” Haigh said. “We hope that the Training and Technology Fund reduces this barrier so that nonprofits in Racine County can have the tools they need to do what they do best, which is serve our community.”
The fund is open to all nonprofits serving Racine County, with priority given to currently funded impact partners of United Way of Racine County. Beginning in June, requests will be reviewed on a monthly basis and funding will be available until the funds are exhausted. Nonprofits that would like to learn more are invited to join a virtual information session about the fund from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4.
To submit an application or register for the information session, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/TTF.