United Way introduces new technology fund for nonprofits

President and CEO of United Way of Racine County Ali Haigh said that the fund is designed to eliminate potential barriers nonprofits may have as they work to create change in the community.

“We know that the cost of trainings and technological needs, which are essential for organizational growth, can often be more than a local nonprofit can take on,” Haigh said. “We hope that the Training and Technology Fund reduces this barrier so that nonprofits in Racine County can have the tools they need to do what they do best, which is serve our community.”

The fund is open to all nonprofits serving Racine County, with priority given to currently funded impact partners of United Way of Racine County. Beginning in June, requests will be reviewed on a monthly basis and funding will be available until the funds are exhausted. Nonprofits that would like to learn more are invited to join a virtual information session about the fund from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4.

To submit an application or register for the information session, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/TTF.

