United Way impact tours share work of community

RACINE — United Way of Racine County announced its new impact tours series designed to show the impact of its shared work for the Racine County community.

Taking place during the third week of every month, these free and virtual, 30-minute lunch and learns will give participants the opportunity to see firsthand the impact and day-to-day work of United Way and funded partner programming.

Funded partners help strengthen the nonprofit sector in the areas of health, education, financial stability and essential services, according to Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County.

“We’re excited to begin these impact tours,” Haigh said. “United Way partners with so many local nonprofits that all do wonderful work for our community; it’s going to be great to get to showcase that.”

The first impact tour will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and will feature the Racine County Food Bank. The virtual event will feature a facility tour and answers to frequently asked questions about the Food Bank.