RACINE — More than 330 volunteers, donors and corporate representatives attended a Victory Celebration Jan. 24 to celebrate the community’s support of United Way’s work to build an educated workforce, honor United Way contributors and appreciate other 2018 successes.
Rebecca Mason, board chair of United Way of Racine County, opened by acknowledging United Way’s board of directors, community investment committee and impact partners.
“It takes many hands to create change, and United Way’s work succeeds thanks to the support of numerous companies and individuals,” Mason stated. “Thank you for supporting a cause that helps our community thrive.”
United Way President Rodney Prunty shared the positive impact that United Way initiatives made on Racine County’s education. During 2018, Imagination Library mailed 52,000 free books, more than a third of the books mailed throughout the program’s lifetime. At the close of 2018, more than 4,600 children were enrolled to receive these books. Knapp Elementary students’ reading and math scores increased to 51 and 41 percent for the 2017-18 school year, respectively, from the school’s scores of 35 and 17 before Knapp and United Way partnered to adopt the LIFT community school strategy.
“This year we have seen some of the most impressive improvements in our efforts to build an educated workforce through the building blocks of a good life: health, education, and financial stability,” Prunty shared. “We all know that change is a long, slow road, so it has been especially rewarding to watch as our recent efforts take root and reveal the lasting impact of United Way’s work.”
Prunty acknowledged United Way’s 150 Employee Campaign Coordinators and contributing organizations, which supported United Way with employee campaigns, corporate gifts, and special events. He also recognized the Chairman’s Club, consisting of 11 organizations that raise $50,000 or more annually: Andis Co., CNH Industrial, Educators Credit Union, InSinkErator, Johnson Financial Group, Johnson Outdoors, Inc., Modine Manufacturing Co., Racine Unified School District, SC Johnson, Twin Disc Inc. and We Energies.
A number of contributors received the following awards:
- Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year (Small Business): Jaclyn Bell, CliftonLarsonAllen
- Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year (Medium Business): Kimberly Kukawski, Fischer USA
- Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year (Large Business): Jody Rigby, Andis Co.
- Live United Award (Small Business): Johnson-Keland Management Inc.
- Live United Award (Medium Business): Johnson Outdoors
- Live United Award (Large Business): Modine Manufacturing Co.
- Michael Batten Advancing the Common Good Award: H. Fisk Johnson, SC Johnson
- The Chairman’s Award: Twin Disc Inc.
Following Prunty’s presentation, Eric Gallien, superintendent of the Racine Unified School District and United Way campaign chair, recognized the 2018 Campaign Cabinet, Action Committee and Women United Executive Committee. In recognition of his efforts as campaign chair, Prunty presented Gallien with the 2018 Chairman’s Award. Gallien announced Jim Popp, CEO of Johnson Bank, as the campaign chair for United Way’s 2019 Campaign.
“United Way’s success is possible because of the entire community’s dedication to creating change,” said Gallien. “Teamwork is the foundation that enables us to build an educated workforce for Racine County.”
United Way of Racine County announced its 2018 campaign results at the close of the event: a projected $5,000,090 raised. This amount represents the total support of the community, which includes the United Way campaign, donor-designated funds and restricted funds.
