United Way hosts annual campaign kickoff Sept. 18

RACINE — United Way of Racine County will kick off its annual campaign at Party on the Pavement from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Sixth and Main streets.
The public is invited to stop by their booth for raffles, Live United goodies and activities to celebrate the fundraising campaign that supports Racine County’s positive change year-round.
To lead up to its debut at Party on the Pavement, United Way will spend Sept. 12-18 sharing stories of the change its supporters and partners have helped it create on its social media pages and through its emails. Sign up for United Way’s mailing list and find the links to its social media pages at UnitedWayRacine.org.
“United Way’s campaign plays a vital role in closing gaps in our community and empowering people of all ages to achieve their potential,” said Kimberly Kane, 2021 United Way campaign chair and president and CEO of Kane Communications Group. “Sponsoring a workplace campaign does even more than make a difference for the people we serve; it connects our workforces with our community. For businesses, that engagement is so important to building stronger companies and attracting and retaining talent who are invested. Our cabinet will be meeting with local businesses throughout the late summer and fall — and businesses are welcome to reach out to us, too.”
The campaign cabinet is one of the cornerstones of United Way’s campaign. In a year of unprecedented challenges and growing community needs, the campaign cabinet works with community organizations and leaders to generate campaign support.
“Improving people’s lives in Racine County requires a team of committed professionals and volunteers,” said Alberto Huerta, senior director of investor relations at United Way. “We are pleased to have assembled a distinguished group of community leaders to help connect donors with their passion of helping others.”
United Way of Racine County has worked for 99 years for sustained, systemic change while responding to Racine County’s acute, day-to-day needs. Over the last year, its partners and volunteers supported this work by donating boxes of gifts and school supplies to LIFT community schools, facilitating domestic abuse survivors’ stability and independence, realizing local change agents’ potential and more. This work would not be possible without the 4,400 donors, 644 volunteers and 115 companies that support United Way.
To join United Way in helping the community, donations are accepted at UnitedWayRacine.org/give.
To learn more about United Way’s work and how to get involved, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/live-united. United Way will be sharing more information about the importance of campaign and how to get involved on its social media accounts and email through the end of the year.