United Way gets donation
United Way gets donation

DENVER — United Way of Racine County was one of two United Ways to receive a donation from The Morgridge Family Foundation.

UWRC received $64,700 in COVID-19 relief funds, which they can distribute to local nonprofits providing essential services to the community.

The Morgridge Family Foundation invests in leaders and organizations that are reimagining solutions to some of today’s biggest challenges. MFF offers vision, community and resources to support a network of partners achieving their profound impact. Learn more at thinkmff.org.

