United Way celebrates first virtual Victory Celebration

Ali Haigh, President and CEO of United Way of Racine County, also expressed her gratitude to the community.

“2020 was an exceptionally difficult year for everyone,” she said. “The fact that so many community members and organizations invested their valued time and resources to support the 2020 campaign meant the world to us, and we wanted them to know that with this virtual celebration.”

Lasting change

United Way of Racine County focuses on creating lasting change for Racine County. To date, its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program has returned over $3.6 million in tax returns to Racine County taxpayers, while its FamilyWize Prescription Savings Card has saved Racine County residents over $3.5 million. United Way of Racine County’s first community school, Knapp Community School, reported a 16% growth in its state report card score since Knapp became a community school in 2016.

Now, thanks to a generous community supporting another successful campaign, United Way of Racine County can continue to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Racine County community to create a better and brighter 2021.

To view the Victory video, go to https://unitedtoact.org/racinecounty/victory-celebration-1.

