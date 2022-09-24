United Way celebrates 100th campaign with centennial kickoff and Day of Caring celebration

RACINE — United Way of Racine County celebrated the start of its 100th campaign season Sept. 16 by engaging with nearly 100 volunteers and supporters through its centennial kickoff and Day of Caring celebrations.

Over breakfast, attendees learned more about United Way’s 100 years of impact from United Way of Racine County 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs John Batten and Christopher Ruud, United Way of Racine County 22-23 Board Chair Ralph Malicki and United Way of Racine County President and CEO Ali Haigh.

“For 100 years, we’ve stayed relevant and grown stronger by focusing on data-driven solutions to meet the unique needs of our community,” Haigh told the audience. “And thanks to the support of our donors, volunteers and more, we’re on track to make our next 100 years even more impactful.”

Between speeches, Wisconsin State Rep. Greta Neubauer presented United Way of Racine County with a Certificate of Commendation from the office of Gov. Tony Evers in celebration of United Way’s centennial.

After kickoff, volunteers headed to their Day of Caring sites. It’s United Way’s largest volunteer day of the year, and this year’s event is the first following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 100 volunteers gave back to their community at multiple sites throughout the county, including supporting a pancake breakfast at Mitchell Community School, supporting a 3K candy run/walk at Julian Thomas Community School and organizing food supplies at the Racine County Food Bank.

As United Way officially enters its 100th campaign season, Haigh encourages the community to continue to stay involved with United Way’s work.

“This work is only possible when we all contribute,” Haigh said. “Whether that’s through a gift of time, talent or treasure, every contribution helps support our community and the great work we’re doing right here in Racine County.”

To learn more about United Way’s 100 years of impact and to make a donation, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/Live-United.