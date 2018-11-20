STURTEVANT — United Way of Racine County will open its annual funding cycle with an informational session for local nonprofits. Participation is required for any nonprofits that plan to apply for funding from United Way in 2019.
The information session will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
Each year, United Way invests millions of dollars that positively impact Racine County by partnering with high-performing nonprofits that align their efforts with United Way’s overarching goal of building an educated workforce. United Way of Racine County is in the third year of its transition to focusing on building an educated workforce by employing strategies in health, education, financial stability and basic needs. As part of this transition, United Way will be moving to a two-year funding cycle.
United Way will also expand the community school model, as well as its LIFT (Link and Inspire for Tomorrow) initiative, to Julian Thomas Elementary beginning with the 2019-20 school year. This place-based approach brings partners together to offer a range of supports and services to focus on academics, health and social services, as well as youth, family, and community development and engagement.
Eligible nonprofits that serve residents of Racine County are encouraged to apply for funding available for programs that align with United Way impact goals in five areas:
- Health: Racine County residents participate in quality physical and mental health practices.
- Education: Kindergarten readiness; early-grade success; middle grade success; on-time high school graduation
- Financial Stability: Individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency to support future advancement.
- Basic needs: Programs that provide access to food, housing and shelter, or serve seniors and those with disabilities.
- LIFT (New in 2019): There will be an additional request for proposal for programs that provide services and supports at two LIFT locations in Racine (Knapp and Julian Thomas elementary schools).
Registration for the information session is required and available online at UnitedWayRacine.org/educational-series-rsvp.
After attending the information session, organizations requesting funds must apply online. Local United Way volunteers review and evaluate each proposal based on the organization’s capacity to make measureable impact in Racine County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.