United Way awards COVID relief funds

RACINE — Since the beginning of the year, four local nonprofits have been awarded pandemic relief grants through United Way of Racine County’s (UWRC) COVID Relief Fund. This is in addition to the nine nonprofits that were awarded funding in 2020. Combined, United Way of Racine County has awarded more than $80,000 in COVID relief through the UWRC COVID Relief Fund.

The most recent recipients of this fund are SAFE Haven, Catholic Charities, Finao Inc. and Fight to End Exploitation Inc. The funds will assist these organizations in their abilities to provide emergency services, address food insecurities and assist in social-emotional learning for children affected by the pandemic.

United Way launched the UWRC COVID Relief Fund in November to address the community’s greatest pandemic-related needs, with a focus on correcting inequities. Funding is still available, and nonprofits affected by COVID-19 are invited to apply for grants of $2,500 to $12,000 from the fund at UnitedWayRacine.org/COVID-Relief. Funding is reviewed on a monthly basis.