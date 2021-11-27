United Way appoints new vice president of finance and administration

Krishnan will succeed Barb Jopke who will retire from her position at the end of the year. Krishnan has a long history in financial oversight, particularly in the nonprofit sector. She has held positions with Focus on Community, a United Way impact partner; St. Catherine’s High School and, most recently, with the Village of Somers. Krishnan holds a bachelor of commerce degree and has completed course work from the Wisconsin Municipal Treasurers Institute.