 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Way appoints new vice president of finance and administration

  • 0

RACINE — United Way of Racine County has appointed Anandhi Krishnan as the new vice president of finance and administration.

Krishnan will succeed Barb Jopke who will retire from her position at the end of the year. Krishnan has a long history in financial oversight, particularly in the nonprofit sector. She has held positions with Focus on Community, a United Way impact partner; St. Catherine’s High School and, most recently, with the Village of Somers. Krishnan holds a bachelor of commerce degree and has completed course work from the Wisconsin Municipal Treasurers Institute.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 39: Easy ways to save money on holiday decorations this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News