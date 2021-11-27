United Way appoints new vice president of finance and administration

RACINE — United Way of Racine County has appointed Anandhi Krishnan as the new vice president of finance and administration.
Krishnan will succeed Barb Jopke who will retire from her position at the end of the year. Krishnan has a long history in financial oversight, particularly in the nonprofit sector. She has held positions with Focus on Community, a United Way impact partner; St. Catherine’s High School and, most recently, with the Village of Somers. Krishnan holds a bachelor of commerce degree and has completed course work from the Wisconsin Municipal Treasurers Institute.