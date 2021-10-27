Union Grove Yorkville Fire and Rescue receives donation

UNION GROVE — James "Jim" Moyer, recipient of Community State Bank's third annual Frank Lamping Community Service Award, was gifted $1,000 to donate to a nonprofit organization of his choice. As the former Union Grove Yorkville Fire Commission chairman, Moyer chose Union Grove Yorkville Fire and Rescue for the donation.

The announcement was made at a celebration Oct. 14 at the CSB headquarters. Moyer celebrated with nearly 100 guests.

Named in Frank Lamping’s honor, the award was created in 2019 to acknowledge and celebrate a community member who exemplifies positivity, selflessness, leadership and inspires others to give back to the community.

“I served as Fire Chief at Union Grove Yorkville Fire and Rescue while Jim was commissioner,” said Tom Czerniak, second annual Lamping Award recipient. “Jim always provided guidance and mentorship to our crew. Some may not even know he purchased many of our vehicles for the department. You wouldn’t know because Jim is the last person to talk about himself and his accomplishments. That’s the type of leader he is.”

Moyer is a lifetime resident of the Union Grove and Yorkville community. He served on the Yorkville Town Board for 34 years, was Fire Commission chairman for 16 years, and served on the Yorkville School Board for 16 years and Farmer’s Cooperative Elevator/Farmers Grain & Supply Board for 26 years. He also dedicated his time towards serving as a 4-H Leader, community farmer and avid member of Yorkville Methodist Church for 60 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0