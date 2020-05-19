Union Grove Post 171 Memorial Day events (copy)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UNION GROVE — Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171 announced its Memorial Day weekend events.

Members will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Legion garage on 11th Avenue to place flags at cemeteries.

They will meet at 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 25, in uniform for Memorial Day salutes as follows:

8:30 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery

8:50 a.m., Scotch Settlement Cemetery

9:10 a.m., Dover Catholic Cemetery

9:30 a.m., Yorkville Cemetery

9:50 a.m., Pilgrim and Trinity Lutheran cemeteries

10:20 a.m., Sylvania Cemetery

11 a.m., Union Grove Memorial Cemetery

Due to the COVID-10 pandemic, there will be no program, procession or picnic on Memorial Day.

