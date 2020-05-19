Union Grove Post 171 Memorial Day events (copy)
UNION GROVE — Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171 announced its Memorial Day weekend events.

Members will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Legion garage on 11th Avenue to place flags at cemeteries.

They will meet at 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 25, in uniform for Memorial Day salutes as follows:

  • 8:30 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery
  • 8:50 a.m., Scotch Settlement Cemetery
  • 9:10 a.m., Dover Catholic Cemetery
  • 9:30 a.m., Yorkville Cemetery
  • 9:50 a.m., Pilgrim and Trinity Lutheran cemeteries
  • 10:20 a.m., Sylvania Cemetery
  • 11 a.m., Union Grove Memorial Cemetery

Due to the COVID-10 pandemic, there will be no program, procession or picnic on Memorial Day.

