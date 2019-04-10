UNION GROVE — “Moon Launch 50th Anniversary” is the theme of the Union Grove Fourth of July Parade at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, July 4.
The parade will assemble in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds on Highway 11 and travel east on Highway 11 and then north on Highway 45. The Kiddie Parade will assemble at 8:45 a.m. in the Graham Public Library parking lot at 12th and Main streets and go to Village Square Park, down Main Street (Highway 45). The Kiddie Parade will travel ahead of the main parade.
Entry forms are available by gong to https://form.jotform.com/ugchamber/parade. Registration is due by June 14; late entries will be placed at the end of the parade.
Donations are accepted and are used to secure bands, marching units, transportation and meals for military units, parade prizes and ribbons. Mail donations to Union Grove Parade, c/o Union Grove Chamber, P.O. Box 44, Union Grove, WI 53182. For more information, call 262-878-4606.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.