Union Grove holiday decorating contest planned
Union Grove holiday decorating contest planned

UNION GROVE — Do you think you have one of the best decorated houses in the greater Union Grove area this holiday season? Here is your chance to win bragging rights.

The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a Christmas Decorating Contest for 2020. Participants may enter in one or more of the following categories:

  • Best Use of Lights
  • Best Theme
  • Most Creative

Best overall will win a $100 chamber check. The first-place prize in all categories is a $50 chamber check.

To participate, complete the entry form online at uniongrovechamber.org or download, complete and return it to the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce in person at 925 15th Ave.; by mail at PO Box 44, Union Grove, WI 53182; or email info@uniongrovechamber.org.

The contest is limited to the first 25 entries. Registration forms must be received by Dec. 5. Judging will take place between 5 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 12.

