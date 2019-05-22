Try 3 months for $3

UNION GROVE — Union Grove Congregational Church, 1106 11th Ave., will host a free community meal from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in fellowship hall.

The public is welcome to attend for food and fellowship. Carryouts will be available after 6 p.m.

The church is handicapped accessible by an outside ramp and inside chair lift. This is the church's last free community meal until fall.

