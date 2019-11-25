Union Grove church to host open house

UNION GROVE — Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave., will host a Christmas open house from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The evening will include music by The Hims of Harmony, the Union Grove High School Jazz Band and Carolers and church pianists. Family entertainment includes Rick Allen Magic Productions, gingerbread house and cookie decorating, and Christmas movies for children. Silent basket and pie auctions and a bake sale will be held.
Free hot dogs, soda and coffee will be served.