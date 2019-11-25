Union Grove church to host open house
0 comments

Union Grove church to host open house

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave., will host a Christmas open house from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

The evening will include music by The Hims of Harmony, the Union Grove High School Jazz Band and Carolers and church pianists. Family entertainment includes Rick Allen Magic Productions, gingerbread house and cookie decorating, and Christmas movies for children. Silent basket and pie auctions and a bake sale will be held.

Free hot dogs, soda and coffee will be served.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News