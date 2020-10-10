Underwater photographer to speak at Education Night

Professional photographers travel around the world looking for beautiful scenes to capture with their cameras, but photographer and marine artist Cal Kothrade dives beneath the waves instead.
Kothrade, who specializes in photographing Great Lakes shipwrecks, will be the featured speaker at the Oct. 20 Racine Lighthouse and Marine Preservation Society (RLAMPS) education night. He will discuss the fascinating history of the freighter Prins Willem V, and, using his own pictures, what the ship looks like today. The Prins Willem V sank off the shore of Milwaukee in 1954.
Kothrade had been an underwater photographer for more than a decade, an avocation which combines his passions of photography and diving. He has photographed nearly 100 wrecks from among the thousands of ships resting on the bottom of the five Great Lakes.
“They are so beautiful and each one has a story to tell,” Kothrade said.
Kothrade has also photographed shipwrecks in the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast, but he said that shipwrecks in the Great Lakes are better preserved than the ones in the ocean.
“The hurricanes batter them so there’s not much left,” he explained. “The laws are also different and it’s legal to take things. Here in the Great Lakes, no one is allowed to alter or take anything.”
Kothrade will often take multiple dives to a wreck, and he never tires of revisiting a sunken ship.
“The challenge of trying to get a better shot or a different angle is what keeps me going,” he said. “They are amazing historical time capsules.”
In his presentation, Kothrade will highlight his experiences photographing the wreckage of the Prins Willem V, a 258-foot, steel-hulled, diesel-powered freighter that sank about three miles offshore from Milwaukee. The ship now rests 85 feet below the surface of Lake Michigan. The freighter, built in 1948, was owned by the Dutch shipping company, Oranje Line. The 258-foot freighter traversed back and forth between Europe and the United States via the St. Lawrence Seaway.
On Oct. 14, 1954, shortly after the Prins Willem V departed Milwaukee, the ship collided with a barge that was being towed toward Milwaukee. The freighter sank, bringing down with it a full cargo of printing presses, automobile parts, outboard motors and musical instruments. Fortunately, the Coast Guard rescued the 30-member crew before the ship sank.
“It is a fascinating shipwreck,” said Kothrade. “It’s a modern shipwreck and people are still around who remember it.”
More drama unfolded after the ship sank, noted Kothrade. A colorful diver and entrepreneur named Max Nohl was awarded an Army Corp of Engineers’ contract to remove any part of the vessel that was within 40 feet of the surface and causing a navigational hazard. In exchange for removing a single boarding ladder, Nohl was given rights to the wreckage and for years he tried unsuccessfully to raise the ship. In 1987, with the passage of the federal Abandoned Shipwreck Act, all shipwrecks in the Great Lakes became the property of the states in which they were located.
Kothrade said he has a few more ships on his wish list of Great Lakes wreckages to photograph.
“There’s one in Kenosha that went down in the 1900s, a private yacht called the Rosinco,” Kothrade said. “I’d like to photograph that one before I hang up my fins.”
Education Night
Education Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., or via livestream. In-person attendance is limited to 35 people and face coverings and social distancing are required. Email rvsp@rlamps.org for the livestream link. The cost is $5; free for RLAMPS members. People can pay at the door or by PayPal to rsvp@rlamps.org, or call 262-639-8135.
About RLAMPS
RLAMPS is the trademark name of the Friends of the Wind Point Lighthouse, a non-profit organization formed in 1999 to preserve and educate the public about the history of Wind Point Lighthouse. In 2016, the organization’s mission was expanded to include not only the Wind Point Lighthouse but all of Racine’s lighthouses and rich maritime history. For more information, visit rlamps.org.
