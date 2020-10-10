Underwater photographer to speak at Education Night

Kothrade will often take multiple dives to a wreck, and he never tires of revisiting a sunken ship.

“The challenge of trying to get a better shot or a different angle is what keeps me going,” he said. “They are amazing historical time capsules.”

In his presentation, Kothrade will highlight his experiences photographing the wreckage of the Prins Willem V, a 258-foot, steel-hulled, diesel-powered freighter that sank about three miles offshore from Milwaukee. The ship now rests 85 feet below the surface of Lake Michigan. The freighter, built in 1948, was owned by the Dutch shipping company, Oranje Line. The 258-foot freighter traversed back and forth between Europe and the United States via the St. Lawrence Seaway.

On Oct. 14, 1954, shortly after the Prins Willem V departed Milwaukee, the ship collided with a barge that was being towed toward Milwaukee. The freighter sank, bringing down with it a full cargo of printing presses, automobile parts, outboard motors and musical instruments. Fortunately, the Coast Guard rescued the 30-member crew before the ship sank.

“It is a fascinating shipwreck,” said Kothrade. “It’s a modern shipwreck and people are still around who remember it.”