'Understanding Morality – Quests for the Good Life' is lecture topic

SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers free lectures on various topics.

Wayne G. Johnson, UW-Parkside emeritus professor of philosophy, will speak on “Understanding Morality — Quests for the Good Life” at 2 p.m. Monday, July 11, in person or via Zoom. Johnson will explore this topic in relation to his recently published book of that title.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to uwp.edu/connect/friends/all.cfm.

