Understanding and combating racism
RACINE — Racine County residents are invited to participate in the virtual "Racial Equity Institute Groundwater Plus Training," courtesy of United Way of Racine County, Higher Expectations for Racine County, Racine County and the City of Racine. This one-day, interactive training introduces participants to understanding and combating racism.

REI organizers use stories and data to present an argument that racism is fundamentally structural in nature. By examining characteristics of modern-day racial inequity, the presentation introduces an analysis that most participants find immediately helpful and relevant.

“An important part of equity is continually pushing yourself to grow and understand what life is like for those around you,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “I would strongly encourage anyone to take this eye-opening training. Life is systemically different for people of color than it is for Caucasian people, and if you’ve ever wondered how, this is a great place to start.”

The free workshop will be offered twice — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, or Friday, Oct. 2. Participants are expected to attend the entire workshop. Registration is open to Racine County residents by going to UnitedWayRacine.org/REI-workshop.

