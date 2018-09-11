Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The Amazing Race-Scene, the ultimate Racine scavenger hunt, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Hosts are Racine Brewing Co. and Racine Heritage Museum.

On race day, teams will pick up a list of clues at noon at the museum, 701 Main St., along with a unique Racine Brewing Co. coaster.

Teams will use the clues to determine 15 significant locations throughout Racine and take a picture including the special event coaster in each location. The first team to upload all 15 pictures to Facebook, including special tags, will win a basket valued at more than $200. 

Complete rules and instructions will be posted at the event and provided at the start of the race. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/2186346568353222.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments