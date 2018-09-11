RACINE — The Amazing Race-Scene, the ultimate Racine scavenger hunt, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Hosts are Racine Brewing Co. and Racine Heritage Museum.
On race day, teams will pick up a list of clues at noon at the museum, 701 Main St., along with a unique Racine Brewing Co. coaster.
Teams will use the clues to determine 15 significant locations throughout Racine and take a picture including the special event coaster in each location. The first team to upload all 15 pictures to Facebook, including special tags, will win a basket valued at more than $200.
Complete rules and instructions will be posted at the event and provided at the start of the race. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/2186346568353222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.