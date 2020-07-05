Twenty years of photography captured in book

Name: Peter Wilson
Age: 57
Current town/city of residence: Milwaukee
Connection to Racine County: Born and raised in Racine (Horlick Class of 1981)
Occupation: Fourth-grade teacher
Title of book and publisher: "God Works Outdoor Photography," published by NLA Books
Synopsis of book (plot): Travel photography from around the USA
Is this your first book? No, I've written two others about teaching: "Mumbo Jumbo & Banana Peppers" and "The Box Project Workbook."
Why did you write the book? I love traveling and photographing, and sharing photos was a way for others to see what I saw on my trips
How long did it take you to prepare the book? These photos come from 20 years of travel.
How did you get interested in writing? For my teaching books, I wanted to share the art of teaching and a special project. For this book, a cousin inspired me to share photos through a book.
Where is the book available for purchase? All three of my books are available at Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse. "Mumbo Jumbo & Banana Peppers" is also available on Amazon. "The Box Project Workbook" and "God Works Outdoor Photography" are also available by contacting me directly at imaginactionwi@yahoo.com.
Is the book available at the library? Not at this time.
If you are a Racine County author that has published a book within the last year and would like to be featured in Our Authors, please send request to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net; send letter to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or via fax at 262-631-1780.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!