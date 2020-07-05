Twenty years of photography captured in book
Twenty years of photography captured in book

Name: Peter Wilson

Age: 57

Current town/city of residence: Milwaukee

Connection to Racine County: Born and raised in Racine (Horlick Class of 1981)

Occupation: Fourth-grade teacher

Title of book and publisher: "God Works Outdoor Photography," published by NLA Books

Synopsis of book (plot): Travel photography from around the USA

Is this your first book? No, I've written two others about teaching: "Mumbo Jumbo & Banana Peppers" and "The Box Project Workbook."

Why did you write the book? I love traveling and photographing, and sharing photos was a way for others to see what I saw on my trips

How long did it take you to prepare the book? These photos come from 20 years of travel.

How did you get interested in writing? For my teaching books, I wanted to share the art of teaching and a special project. For this book, a cousin inspired me to share photos through a book.

Where is the book available for purchase? All three of my books are available at Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse. "Mumbo Jumbo & Banana Peppers" is also available on Amazon. "The Box Project Workbook" and "God Works Outdoor Photography" are also available by contacting me directly at imaginactionwi@yahoo.com.

Is the book available at the library? Not at this time.

