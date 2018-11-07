Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLINGTON – The Burlington Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22. It will begin at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.

The fee to participate is $30 before Nov. 21, or $35 on the day of the race.

Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers and to the top three finishers in each age group.

For more information and to register, go to www.burlingtonturkeytrot.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments