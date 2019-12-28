True Meaning of Christmas poster contest winners announced

RACINE — The winners have been announced in the annual “True Meaning of Christmas” poster contest sponsored by Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 Knights of Columbus in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Council Knights of Columbus, headquartered in Madison. Winners are:
First grade —
- Emilie Gilbert, St. John’s Lutheran School, first place; Grace Block, St. John’s Lutheran, second; Aubrey Crawford, St. John’s Lutheran, third; and Riya Thumma and Marisa Morales, Trinity Lutheran School, honorable mention.
Second grade —
- Violette Knoell, St. John’s Lutheran School, first place; Emiliano Ynocencio, St. John’s Lutheran, second; Valerie Garcia, St. John’s Lutheran, third; and Shelby Dunk and Leila Govednik, St. Joseph’s School, honorable mention.
Third grade —
- Mason Nichols, Our Lady of Grace Academy, first place; Amalia Gilbert, St. John’s Lutheran School, second; Armiya Barrios, Our Lady of Grace, third; and Kalisha Westmoreland, Our Lady of Grace, honorable mention.
Fourth grade
- — Savannah Fernandez, St. John’s Lutheran School, first place; Jocelyn Miller, Trinity Lutheran School, second; Adeline Gasau, St. John’s Lutheran, third; and Graham Sabanash, Trinity Lutheran, and Anaya Luna, Our Lady of Grace, honorable mention.
There were 220 entries this year from four Racine parochial schools. Entries are judged on the basis of expression of theme, originality and artistic quality. Awards will be presented to students at their schools in January.
Local first-place winning posters will advance to the Diocesan (regional) competition in January. Winners at that level advance to the state level competition in February. State winning posters will be displayed at the annual Knights of Columbus State Convention in Green Bay May 1-3.
For more information on the contest or the Knights and its programs/mission, call Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095, or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com.