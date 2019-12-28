True Meaning of Christmas poster contest winners announced

There were 220 entries this year from four Racine parochial schools. Entries are judged on the basis of expression of theme, originality and artistic quality. Awards will be presented to students at their schools in January.

Local first-place winning posters will advance to the Diocesan (regional) competition in January. Winners at that level advance to the state level competition in February. State winning posters will be displayed at the annual Knights of Columbus State Convention in Green Bay May 1-3.

For more information on the contest or the Knights and its programs/mission, call Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095, or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com.

