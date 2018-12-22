RACINE — The Knights of Columbus Council 697 has announced the winners of the annual “True Meaning of Christmas” poster contest. They are:
- First Place — Vita Sanchez, Our Lady of Grace Academy, first grade; A. Gilbert, St. John Lutheran School, second grade; Molly Duchac, St. John Lutheran School, third grade; and Jillian Widmar, St. John Lutheran School, fourth grade.
- Second Place — Johanna Pardo, Our Lady of Grace Academy, first grade; Layla Valerio, Our Lady of Grace Academy, second grade; Molly Schaffer, St. John Lutheran School, third grade; and Amanda Deschler, St. Rita School, fourth grade.
- Third Place — Linda Rivera, Our Lady of Grace Academy, first grade; Armiya Barrios, Our Lady of Grace Academy, second grade; Brooke Spang, St. Rita School, third grade; and Miabella Mauer, St. John Lutheran School, fourth grade.
The posters were judged by the St. Catherine’s High School Art Department under the direction of the St. Catherine’s art teacher and his art students.
Judging is based on expression of theme, originality and artistic quality. Students in grades one through four from Racine parochial schools are invited to participate.
Winners from the local level are then judged at the district level. Those winners move on to the state level competition.
