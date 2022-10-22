Troopers name Speaker Vos Representative of the Year

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin Troopers Association (WTA) recently announced Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) as Representative of the Year.

“Throughout the last legislative cycle, Speaker Vos has demonstrated his support for the men and women of the State Patrol,” stated Matt Johnson,. WTA executive director. “We worked together on critical police funding priorities in part to ensure strong future recruit classes.”

The WTA strongly supports candidates who work to maintain high standards in state law enforcement, who understand the value of a statewide police force, and who prioritize reducing crime and increasing public safety.

Members of the WTA serve as troopers and inspectors who can mobilize in emergency situations to cover every corner of the state. The men and women of the patrol work to apprehend drug dealers, provide crime scene analysis and crash reconstruction, in addition to highway patrol and commercial vehicle enforcement.