 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trivia night helps Literacy Council
0 comments

Trivia night helps Literacy Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — It may be January in the middle of an isolating pandemic, but that doesn’t mean people can’t enjoy some safe, fun entertainment with others. The Racine Literacy Council will give people that opportunity with its Virtual Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

This night with a professional trivia host offers prizes to the top three teams. People can register with a team of eight, as a couple or as an individual. Organizers will match individuals with others. With a virtual platform, people can play from anywhere there is Internet access.

Each entry includes a bottle of wine or six-pack of beer from Timer’s Beverage Center that the players may pick up the week of the event. Digital gift cards will be issued to participants in the top three teams. The event will include four rounds of trivia questions.

Costs are $250 for a team, $70 for a couple and $40 for an individual. Registration is required by Jan. 25 by going to https://racineliteracy.com (under Events).

Proceeds support the Racine Literacy Council’s programs to enhance the literacy skills of Racine adults.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith & Community

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News