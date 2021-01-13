Trivia night helps Literacy Council

RACINE — It may be January in the middle of an isolating pandemic, but that doesn’t mean people can’t enjoy some safe, fun entertainment with others. The Racine Literacy Council will give people that opportunity with its Virtual Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

This night with a professional trivia host offers prizes to the top three teams. People can register with a team of eight, as a couple or as an individual. Organizers will match individuals with others. With a virtual platform, people can play from anywhere there is Internet access.

Each entry includes a bottle of wine or six-pack of beer from Timer’s Beverage Center that the players may pick up the week of the event. Digital gift cards will be issued to participants in the top three teams. The event will include four rounds of trivia questions.

Costs are $250 for a team, $70 for a couple and $40 for an individual. Registration is required by Jan. 25 by going to https://racineliteracy.com (under Events).

Proceeds support the Racine Literacy Council’s programs to enhance the literacy skills of Racine adults.

