KENOSHA — The fourth annual Tri My Best Triathlon, a triathlon for children and young adults with developmental disabilities, will be held Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St.
Approximately 125 athletes of varying abilities and ranging in age from 5 to adult will participate. The swim, bike, run/walk/roll event is inclusive of all children and young adults with developmental disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. However, athletes of all abilities are welcome to compete. Many participants will use flotation devices, walkers, power wheelchairs and adapted bikes. Each athlete will be paired with volunteers to ensure safety and provide support for them as they make their way to the finish line.
For registration information, email trimybestkenosha@gmail.com or call 262-653-0850, ext. 10.
