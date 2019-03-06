UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club is scheduled to hold a free open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the club headquarters, 1010 Vine St.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in HO scale railroading. For information, go to www.tricountymodelrailroadclub.com.
