Tree seedling sale under way

RACINE COUNTY — For the 40th year, the Racine County Land Conservation Division is offering the public an opportunity to purchase 2- to 3-year-old tree seedlings.

These bare-root seedlings, which are 12 to 18 inches high and sold in bundles of 25, include a variety of pines, spruces, shrubs and hardwoods. Prairie seed mix, wildflower seeds, fertilizer and water gel are also available.

Purchases can be made online at racinecounty.com/departments/public-works-and-development-services/land-conservation/2021-racine-county-land-conservation-online-tree-program.

The deadline to order is Friday, Feb. 24. A person does not need to be a Racine County resident to participate.

Seedlings can be picked up at the Racine County Fairgrounds in mid-April; a specific date and time will be sent via mail. No trees will be delivered or shipped to customer homes and all purchases are nonrefundable.

The Land Conservation Office has annually provided low-cost tree seedlings to promote conservation and environmental stewardship throughout Racine County. For more information, contact Chad Sampson, Racine County conservationist, at 262-886-8440 or chad.sampson@racinecounty.com.