MOUNT PLEASANT — A Trash to Treasures event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1400 Warwick Way.
Free rummage items will be given away and a free lunch will be served. The menu includes hot dogs, corn dogs, chips and a beverage.
Children will be able to sign up for upcoming Vacation Bible School.
