RACINE — The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin and Olympia Brown Unitarian Church will host a Transgender Day of Remembrance Tuesday, Nov. 20, to remember those who have died in the transgender community to hate.
The group will gather at 6 p.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, and march to Olympia Brown Church, 625 College Ave. Speakers will start at 6:15 p.m. with a reception following at the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave.
