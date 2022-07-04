Trails to Ales 5K in Burlington July 30

BURLINGTON — The second annual Trails to Ales 5K at Maxwell Street Days will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30, at 500 Bridge St.
The event includes a performance wear T-shirt, commemorative race bib, commemorative finishers medal and certificate, and complimentary beverages and after party. The cost is $25. Go to http://TrailsToAles.5k.run or call 877-570-4430.
Maxwell Street Days features outside crafters and vendors offering a variety of products, crafts and collectible items in Wehmhoff Square and the Downtown area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29-30.