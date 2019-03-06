RACINE — The Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots Workshop located in the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., is open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday through Thursday to prepare for the Christmas season. Volunteers are always needed.
Donations of repairable toys, dolls, games, books, tricycles, bicycles, sleds, wagons, sports equipment, etc., even if parts are missing, can be dropped off at the nearest Racine, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant or Sturtevant fire station. Items are needed for children ages 12 and younger, including infants.
Donations stay in Racine County. For more information, call 262-633-1379 and leave a name, telephone number and a brief message.
