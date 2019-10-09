{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots Workshop located in the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., is open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday through Thursday to prepare for the Christmas season. Volunteers are always needed.

Donations of repairable toys, dolls, games, books, tricycles, bicycles, sleds, wagons, sports equipment, etc., even if parts are missing, can be dropped off at the nearest Racine, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant or Sturtevant fire station, or Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave. Items are needed for children ages 12 and younger, including infants.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Donations stay in Racine County. For more information, call 262-633-1379 and leave a name, telephone number and a brief message.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments